Nina Onyenobi Lays it Heavy on Trolls on Twitter

New mum and former Big Brother Naija Season 3 housemate, Nina Onyenobi has slammed trolls on Twitter.

The entrepreneur and brand influencer took to the micro blogging app to tell folks ‘advising’ her to take care of her son, to mind their lives and the business that pays them.

Replying to her critics, Nina Onyenobi tweeted;

“Most people come here to say “Take care of your son.” My son is living a more (sic) better life than you typing sh”t… He gets spoilt on a daily so focus on your life…”

