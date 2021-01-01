NIN Extortion: NIMC warns staff of seven-year jail term

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), on Thursday, says the enrolment for the National Identification Number (NIN) is free.

The NIMC also warned those cashing in amid the ongoing NIN registration nationwide to desist as they risk seven years in jail —caught.

The Commission, in a notice posted on its social media platforms on Thursday, encouraged Nigerians to report cases of extortion for onward prosecution.

The notice titled, ‘NIN Enrolment Is Free’, read,

“The punishment for extortion if convicted is seven years imprisonment as stipulated in sections 14, 20, & 21, of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission Act and Sections 10 & 12 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.”

NIMC spokesman, Kayode Adegoke, in a chat with The PUNCH said the warning became necessary amid complaints by applicants who accuse some staff of the Commission and some third-party agents of extortion.

“The warning is strictly for members of staff not to extort applicants. NIN enrolment is free but people have been complaining of extortion and we have provided the lines for them to file in their evidence. The Commission has zero-tolerance for extortion and according to the ICPC Act, anyone caught risks a jail term of seven years,” Adegoke said on Thursday.

As of October, the total number of mobile network connections was 207.58 million, but currently, only 43 million Nigerians have NIN, leaving 164 million telephone users at the risk of being deactivated on January 19, 2021.

