Nikki and Brie Bella of Total Bella’s Welcome Sons One Day Apart

Twins and WWE champions, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have both welcomed sons, one day apart.

The reality TV stars of ‘Total Bellas’ who announced their pregnancies back in January gave birth over the weekend.

Nikki who was formerly engaged to John Cena, welcomed her first child, a son with pro dancer fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, on Friday.

Her sister, Brie who is married to Daniel Bryan, also a professional wrestler, welcomed her second child, a son on Saturday. Brie and Daniel already have a 3-year-old daughter.

The twins revealed their news each on their Instagram pages on Sunday, August 2.

Nikki captioned a photo of her son,

“7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy”.

Brie also shared a picture of her newborn clutching his dad’s finger and captioned it;

It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

