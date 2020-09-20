Nikita Kering is Back With a Pop Banger, “Never Let You Go”

Award-winning Kenyan songwriter and power vocalist Nikita Kering’ has released a new single and video, NEVER LET YOU GO.

It’s a genuine pop-meets-ballad track, displaying Nikita’s signature powerful vocals through the melodic track. The mid-tempo upbeat single was arranged by Max Kering and produced at SoFresh 254.

Nikita says, “NEVER LET YOU GO will be relatable to people who are confused about the relationships or situationships that they are in,” adding, “The song is about doing anything to prove to your loved one that they mean the world to you. Not by words only, but by actions. It’s inspired by my experiences around friends and family.”

18-year-old Nikita stuns in NEVER LET YOU GO, a tale about unending love. Its quirky music video directed by Enos Olik follows a storyline of a girl who decided to run away from home to a party with the love of her life. En route, her car breaks down and she ends up stealing a horse, which puts her out of the predicament but is in itself a fun way into a party.

Celebrated for her singles “Tragedy” and “Happy With You”, the AFRIMA award-winner and #Empawa100 finalist shares more on the new release, “It’s a break from what people are expecting from me and I just want to be honest with my audience and give them what they don’t expect. Frankly to me, that’s my truth.”

NEVER LET YOU GO is a piece of a bigger and better project that Nikita is working on as she gears up to the release of an EP later in the year. She reveals, “This project is an important part of my growth in this music industry as it presents my versatility as an artist,” while sending a special message to her across Africa, “First, sing the song out loud! It only hits deeply when you do so. No matter where you are when you listen to it, understand that it comes from a place of truth. That’s what it means and stands for.”

In 2019, Nikita was selected as one of the Top 10 Africa by #Empawa100 by Mr Eazi, where she was awarded $3,000 to produce her single “Tragedy”, which is about gender-based violence. Her single “Happy With You” won her two AFRIMA Awards at the 2019 edition for Best Female in Eastern Africa and Revelation of the African Continent making her the youngest nominee and award winner.

