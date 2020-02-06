Nike unveils smashing new Super Eagles jersey

Kit makers Nike have unveiled the 2020 Nigeria shirts, with the Super Eagles set to don an eye-catching ‘Swoosh’ design during the World Cup 2022 and Africa Cup of Nations 2021 qualifying campaigns.

The previous Super Eagles design enjoyed record-breaking sales ahead of its release before the 2018 World Cup.

And the American kit makers appear to have followed suit with a dazzling swoosh design for the three-time African champions.

While the 2018 Naija designs were always going to be a hard act to follow, Nike have unveiled a stylish successor which will surely win over Super Eagles supporters.

On Wednesday, Nike revealed designs for the United States, South Korea, and Nigeria national teams, with the remaining federations set to be launched over the coming months.

“The extensive array of federations donning the Swoosh each have unique histories and cultures,” read a statement on the Nike News website. “In 2020, their distinctive attributes are celebrated with highly differentiated collections.

“Building upon the learnings from the successful 2018 Nigeria Collection, Nike undertook deep cultural immersions and collaborated with each federation to ensure the designs truly resonated.

“From hand-drawn prints to custom fonts, each team’s look will be its own,” the statement continued. “Counter to templatization, Nike designers had 65 chassis options available to them across varying necklines, sleeves, cuffs, badge placement, etc.”

In June 2018, Nike confirmed that their Naija collection had broken records, with the manufacturers revealing 3 million pre-orders for the jersey, a new record for an African nation.

Nike have also announced that the kits are only one element of a broader collection of Super Eagles apparel, with fans also able to purchase a vest, a dress or even a poncho with a Nigeria design element.