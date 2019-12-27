Nike to unveil new Super Eagles jersey in 2020

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has revealed that a new jersey for the national team’s World Cup qualifying series will be unveiled by Nike in March 2020, SportsVillage Square reports.

The next stage of the World Cup qualifier will commence on March 23, 2020, with the draw to be conducted on January 21.

The existing attire of the Super Eagles, made by Nike, was widely well received when they were unveiled on February 7, 2018. The shirts sold out in June 2018 in London.

Nike in 2020 will release new kits for all their sponsored national teams – they will be used in the Euro 2020, 2020 Copa America as well as in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.