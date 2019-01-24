Complex is reporting that Victor Oladipo was taken off the court on a stretcher after his right leg buckled his team Indiana Pacers’ game with the Toronto Raptors.

According to the media house, Oladipo suffered the injury as he tackled Pascal Siakam, and when his teammates tried to help him up, his leg wouldn’t allow him.

This quickly stirred reactions on social media, and shortly after, the Pacers tweeted that they are already classifying the injury as “serious,” and have an MRI scheduled for Oladipo for tomorrow.

Injury update: After suffering a serious injury to his right knee, Victor Oladipo will have an MRI tomorrow and an update will be provided then. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 24, 2019

Now, fans are wishing him well.

See some of the reactions below:

Let's really, really, really, really hope that Vic is alright. Oladipo goes down with an apparent knee injury and it didn't look good. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/CA6LacMo87 — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 24, 2019

Hoping that wasn't as bad as it looked and Oladipo's OK. Likeable dude with a great success story. Will be named to his 2nd All-Star Game next week. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 24, 2019

Love everything about Victor Oladipo, man. I love his humility, his competitiveness, his investment in this team. Hope he’s all right. ✊🏾 — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 24, 2019