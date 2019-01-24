Nigeria’s Victor Oladipo Suffers ‘Serious’ Knee Injury During Basketball Game

Complex is reporting that Victor Oladipo was taken off the court on a stretcher after his right leg buckled his team Indiana Pacers’ game with the Toronto Raptors.

According to the media house, Oladipo suffered the injury as he tackled Pascal Siakam, and when his teammates tried to help him up, his leg wouldn’t allow him.

This quickly stirred reactions on social media, and shortly after, the Pacers tweeted that they are already classifying the injury as “serious,” and have an MRI scheduled for Oladipo for tomorrow.

Now, fans are wishing him well.

See some of the reactions below:

 

