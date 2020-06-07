Nigeria’s race-walking champion dropped dead while jogging

Tragedy struck Saturday after the National Champion in men’s 20km Race Walk, Kazeem Adeyemi, died.

A statement from the Athletics Federation of Nigeria said the athlete slumped and died while jogging.

Adeyemi, until his death, represented the Nigeria Police Force, where he served for 11 years and was a Sergeant at the Ikoyi Division, Lagos State.

The President of AFN, Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau, in the statement, described the deceased as “a national sports asset”.

Shehu-Gusau said, “The death of Adeyemi is sad, especially at this time when the federation is putting plans in place to encourage our good athletes to take to coaching courses.

“To lose such a dedicated and hardworking athlete, who showed great consistency is a very great loss to the federation, in particular, and the nation in general.”

The statement added that Adeyemi, who died on Tuesday, was buried according to Islamic rites on Wednesday, at the Agege Cemetery, Lagos State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

