Nigeria’s power sector records peak 5,420.3mw

The Nigerian Power sector has hit a milestone with an all-time national peak of 5,420.30MW, which was effectively transmitted through the national grid at a frequency of 50.10Hz at 9:15 pm, August 18, 2020.

This was disclosed in a statement Thursday by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager, (Public Affairs), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

TCN said this is the highest ever recorded in the nation’s power sector to-date, surpassing the previous peak of 5,377.80MW recorded on the 1st of August, 2020, by 42.50MW.

According to the company, the steady improvement in electricity delivery is attributable to the transformative policies of the present administration and the collective effort of all power sector players in the value chain.

TCN said it is committed to working assiduously to further stabilize, rehabilitate and expand the grid and urge Nigerians to lend their support by safeguarding electricity installations nationwide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

