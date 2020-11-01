Nigeria’s power generation reaches another peak

Nigeria’s power sector has recorded yet another national peak generation, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Saturday.

This was disclosed in a statement by Ms Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager of Public Affairs at the TCN.

She stated that Nigeria recorded a peak power generation of 5,520.40MW at about 9:15pm on Friday, 60.90MW higher than the previous 5.459MW recorded on Wednesday.

The TCN spokesperson explained that the new national peak was a result of continued collaboration among players and the gradual increase of capacity in the power sector.

She noted that the transmission company, on its part, seamlessly transmitted the new peak at a frequency of 50.11Hz through the nation’s grid, with the current capacity of 8,100MW.

Mbah noted that players in the power sector value chain have continued to work together to improve the nation’s power supply.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

