Nigeria’s mDoc selected for Google startup accelerator on SDGs

Google has announced that Nigerian startup `mDoc’ was one of 11 startups selected to participate in the fully digital inaugural Google for startups Accelerator on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a statement Wednesday, Yossi Matias, Google’s Vice President, Engineering, said the 11 were selected based on their vision to address challenges outlined in the UN’s SDGs.

He said that Nigerian startup `mDoc’ used a digital platform and in-person hubs to support people living with chronic diseases and would join the programme on April 21.

According to Google, mDoc would join the programme alongside startups from France, Germany (2) Israel, the Netherlands, Kenya (2) Pakistan and the UK (2).

“In order to keep the programme safe and accessible in the light of COVID-19, the first two on-site events will now be digital,” Matias said.

”Virtual training will cover topics such as creating Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), UX Research & Behavioural Economics, ML Data Pipelines and Data Visualisation and Strategies for Social Impact Fundraising.

”The five-month programme kicks off on April 21 and a second cohort will be selected later in the year.”

The vice president noted that technology could help address some of the world’s biggest challenges, from empowering others to use AI to address social challenges, to set ambitious and long-term environmental sustainability goals.