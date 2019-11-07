Nigeria’s Joseph Chukwueke elected Mayor in New Jersey

A Nigerian, Joseph Chukwueke, has been elected mayor of the city of Woodlynne, Camden County, New Jersey, United States.

Mr Chukwueke stormed to the position by a landslide, defeating his main rival, Clyde Cook, by a wide margin in an election held on Tuesday.

The Nigerian had served as chairperson for emergency management as a member of the City Council before his historic election to the office of mayor.

It should be noted that Woodlynne is a borough in Camden County, the place Chukwueke defeated his main opponent, Clyde Cook.

He will serve for a single term of three years.

