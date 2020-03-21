Nigeria’s Italian Coronavirus patient discharged

The unnamed Italian coronavirus patient was discharged on Friday night after receiving treatment for nearly a month in Lagos, the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said.

Earlier in the week, Nigeria’s health minister Osagie Ehanire said the patient had tested negative and that further tests would be carried out before he could be allowed to go home.

“As the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos, I am glad to inform you that the index case; the Italian gentleman is now negative,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Sanwo-Olu said the index patient donated one unit of white blood (plasma) before he was discharged on Friday. The blood plasma is rich in antibody proteins that target #COVID19 virus.

He said the white blood plasma has been frozen in the state’s bio-bank and will be beneficial for the treatment of new patients in the absence of a defined therapeutic drug for #COVID19.

Nigeria has recorded 11 more cases of the coronavirus since the Italian was diagnosed on February 27. One of the cases had contact with the Italian, but tested negative for the virus.

The patient arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday from Milan and was reported ill on 26th February. He was transferred to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing.