Nigeria’s govt is crippled, lacks leadership – Pat Utomi

A professor of political economy and management expert, Pat Utomi, has taken a swipe at the system of governance in Nigeria, saying the country lacks leadership.

“I think that the government is crippled; it is not connecting to the solution,” he said during his appearance on Channels Television’ programme.

The renowned economist added, “If there is anything absent in Nigeria, it is leadership. At every level of our society, there is a failure of leadership.

“Leadership is about connecting to the soul of the people and giving everything sacrificially to lift it up.”

He decried that the nation’s political class has failed to align itself to the new reality, stressing that Nigeria lacked the type of politics that would enable the government to be responsive to the needs of the people.

Professor Utomi explained that this, among several other reasons, led to the emergence of the National Consultative Forum – a political group that he co-chairs.

He stated that the present situation in the country was not about the performance of a particular government, adding that it has degenerated to what he described as a national crisis.

“We have an existential crisis. The political class has failed Nigeria (let’s be honest), including all of us.

“I am part of them but I have fought always to make it different but you don’t always win,” said the APC member who lost the bid to be governor of Delta State in the 2019 general elections.

The economist stated that there was no internal democracy with the various political parties, stressing that they have been turned into the “private properties of some people whose word is law”.

He described such individuals as people motivated by personal power, influence, and search for material resources, noting that their actions have prevented the country from running as it ought to.

Utomi also decried the usurpation of the roles of ministers by the national assembly, saying the country needed a part-time legislature.

