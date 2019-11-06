Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets crash out of U17 World Cup

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria are out of the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil after losing 3-1 to The Netherlands in the Round of Sixteen.

Sontje Hansen scored a hat-trick for the Dutch to send the five-times champions out of the age-grade competition despite a consolation goal for Olakunle Olusegun.

It was a forgettable campaign for Manu Garba’s boys who lacked co-ordination in the defence and in attack.

Their campaign for a sixth world title in Brazil came to an end with a record of nine goals scored, nine goals conceded in four matches where they won twice and lost twice.