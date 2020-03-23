Nigeria’s first coronavirus death is ex NNPC GM

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had its first casualty in Nigeria.

Though the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, did not reveal the identity of the first casualty in Nigeria, sources say the deceased was a former Managing Director of Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Mr Suleiman Achimugu.

According to his family members, Achimugu, returned to the country from the United Kingdom two weeks ago and began exhibiting symptoms of the disease last week Tuesday.

The family said when he started coughing profusely, they called the NCDC to inquire about his test results and it turned out positive.

It is understood that the NCDC picked him up and rushed him to the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital where he died in the wee hours of Monday.

As a precautionary measure, his family members have been quarantined.