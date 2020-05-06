Nigeria’s first Boeing 747 pilot dies aged 78

First Nigerian commercial pilot to fly the Boeing 747 jet, Captain Harrison Adekunle Kuti, is dead.

He reportedly passed away died on March 28 after a brief illness. He was 78 years old.

Captain Harrison Kuti trained as a pilot and attended Acme School of Aeronautics, Texas and Burnside-Ott Aviation School, Miami.

His professional and occupational interest spanned aviation, dredging and marine engineering and shipping marine operations.

He joined the Nigerian Airways Corporation in 1964 and worked for about 20 years before retiring in 1983 as a Senior Training Captain.

In 1984, he was appointed Managing Director, Zenen Verstoep Company, a Dredging, Civil and Marine Engineering Company, where he led a team of experts to execute various government projects, including the dredging of Lekki axis.

