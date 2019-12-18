Nigeria’s Falana joins John legend, Jennifer Hudson, others on London Stage

Nigerian-Canadian singer Victoria Falana was the sole African performer at the 2019 Global Citizen Prize awards with Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and others.

The event, in Kensington Pavilion Royal, South Kensington, London, was also attended by Tunde and Rene Folawiyo.

Other big names at the event were Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and his wife as representatives of the Global Citizen Nigeria, and award winner Deputy United Nations Secretary-General Amina Mohammad and American star Raphael Saadiq.

The Afrobeat/Alternative-soul singer, who is better known by her stage name, Falana, performed as a special guest.

Falana’s performance, which featured a cover of British sensation Lewis Capaldi and Sia, as well as new songs from her forthcoming debut album, drew a standing ovation from the celebrity audience.

There were also performances from top American and British singers like Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Raphael Saadiq, Sting, Stormzy, Chris Martin and H.E.R.)

The event, by London-International advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, is to award individuals making efforts to eradicate extreme poverty in the world.

Global Citizen also awarded English musician/actor Sting with the Global Citizen Artist of the Year prize for using his platform to champion protection of the world’s rainforests.

The organisation announced Lagos as the venue for the 2020 edition of its annual festival.