Nigeria’s Dele Bashiru leaves Man City for Sheffield Wednesday

Championship club Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Nigerian midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru from Manchester City.

Sheffield made the announcement in a statement released on their official website.

“The Owls have made their first signing of the summer with the capture of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru from Premier League Manchester City.

“Dele-Bashiru moves to Hillsborough from the Etihad for an undisclosed fee.

“The 19-year-old is an emerging talent reared by City’s renowned academy and has a glowing reputation as a dynamic box to box midfielder.

“Dele-Bashiru rose through the youth ranks in Manchester from the age of eight, playing alongside the likes of Phil Foden and Eric Garcia.

“Having represented City through the age groups, he signs for the Owls with the intention to make the breakthrough into first team football.”

Speaking after completing his transfer, Dele-Bashiru, younger brother to former Flying Eagles player Tomiwa who now play for Watford, told swfc.co.uk: “I’m honoured to sign for Sheffield Wednesday and I’m excited to be here.

“I’m at an age now where I want to be playing first team football and I am confident it will fall into place for me here.

“I know there are other players in the same position but competition for places is a positive.

“My game is about power, strength and pace, I like to go box to box and I like taking on a shot too.

“The manager has shown a desire to bring me to the club and that means a lot. He has a good CV and I’m sure this is the right platform for me at this stage of my career.”

