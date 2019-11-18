Nigeria’s David Ndudim named Judge in California

Nigerian-born lawyer, David Ndudim, has been named judge of the Superior Court of California in the United States of America.

Ndudim, who hails from Abia State and attended Lincoln Law School, has a law office in Sacramento, California and has been licensed for 19 years where he has handled cases in immigration among others.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission [NIDCOM] proudly announced Ndudim’s appointment on its Twitter handle, @nidcom_gov, on Monday.

In a congratulatory message, millionaire businessman and publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, tweeted,

‘Another great Nigerian, Abia State-born lawyer David Ndudim named judge of the Superior Court of California’.

 

