#NigeriansMustGo: South Africans demand Nigerians leave their country

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on #NigeriansMustGo: South Africans demand Nigerians leave their country

In another wave of xenophobia, South Africans have taken to social media to ask that Nigerians leave their country.

This is coming bare a year after many Nigerians, and other African nationals were killed and their businesses shuttered in a series of attacks in the country.

This led to a diplomatic row between both African giants that was later resolved after President Muhammadu Buhari visited his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria.

After months of relative quiet, South Africans have now resumed their call, this time more forcefully, for their country to be rid of Nigerians.

They accused Nigerian nationals of ruining their communities by selling drugs, and visiting hardships on families through human trafficking.

Lamenting with the hashtag #NigeriansMustGo, they asked their authorities to emulate Ghanaians who have been ruthlessly clamping down on Nigerians and their businesses over the past year.

They also insist that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) should step down or be voted out if it cannot fulfil their wish of sending Nigerians packing.

See some of the tweets we’ve compiled on the matter below.

Meanwhile, there are those who feel the problem may lie elsewhere, and not with Nigerians.

, ,

Related Posts

Babcock University charges students N25,000 for test

September 15, 2020

My deputy saved me – Buratai opens up on Boko Haram ambush

September 15, 2020

6 locked up for going nude in Osun shrine

September 15, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply