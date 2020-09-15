NigeriansMustGo: South Africans demand Nigerians leave their country

In another wave of xenophobia, South Africans have taken to social media to ask that Nigerians leave their country.

This is coming bare a year after many Nigerians, and other African nationals were killed and their businesses shuttered in a series of attacks in the country.

This led to a diplomatic row between both African giants that was later resolved after President Muhammadu Buhari visited his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria.

After months of relative quiet, South Africans have now resumed their call, this time more forcefully, for their country to be rid of Nigerians.

They accused Nigerian nationals of ruining their communities by selling drugs, and visiting hardships on families through human trafficking.

Lamenting with the hashtag #NigeriansMustGo, they asked their authorities to emulate Ghanaians who have been ruthlessly clamping down on Nigerians and their businesses over the past year.

They also insist that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) should step down or be voted out if it cannot fulfil their wish of sending Nigerians packing.

See some of the tweets we’ve compiled on the matter below.

The fact that Nigerians think they can fight SA Citizens in South Africa is worrying, no Country in the World can allow this nonsense #NigeriansMustGo pic.twitter.com/4FsV5PyzPi — Lerato Pillay (@Lerato_Pillay) September 14, 2020

#NigeriansMustGo#PutSouthAfricansFirst

Guys let us stop tweeting and fight this war. 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/4rc9TiBso0 — DUAL SOUL MUSIK (@khosa_k) September 14, 2020

#NigeriansMustGo Let it be known Nigerians are NOT our brothers and sisters We want them out of South Africa To hell with EFF and 1 Africa BS#HumanTrafficking #PutSouthAfricansFirst — #PutSouthAfricaFirst (@realrealX) September 14, 2020

8 Nigerian men living in one house none of the work but they are driving expensive cars and throw parties almost everyday #NigeriansMustGo#HumanTrafficking — People's Choice Award Mzansi (@Makho73514206) September 14, 2020

If you are a foreigner and you see South Africans as xenophobic. Go back to your country. It's simple.

#HumanTrafficking #CR17BankStatements #NigeriansMustGo #PutSouthAfricansFirst — Marc Anderson (@PatriotMarc) September 14, 2020

Human trafficking is real, Nigerians are traumatizing us, this lady survived being dragged into a car last night.. one is too many😕 Clean Sunnyside, hillbrow and restore borders #NigeriansMustGo pic.twitter.com/rZsUiZugPD — Mopedi_thwii (@kemodidi) September 13, 2020

#NigeriansMustGo what's so difficult for Ramaphosa to send soldiers to deal with Nigerians ko Jozi nd Pitori like he did with us (South Africans) ka level 5? pic.twitter.com/vaS1e6ChwC — L E A D E R S H I P ❁ (@Realsoulkaay) September 14, 2020

#NigeriansMustGo

The Nigerian pastors should go. If they're that powerful, why don't they help poor people in their own country?? They should just go back to their country. pic.twitter.com/yhduyNESVH — Menzi Thwala (@Menzi_Thwalah) September 14, 2020

They call us xenophobic but they in our country in millions #NigeriansMustGo #NigeriansMustGo #NigeriansMustGo — #PutSouthAfricansFirst (@tm74360068) September 14, 2020

#NigeriansMustGo Ramaposa must announce a mass deportation or get ready to go and apologize to the nigerian government. — Hlubi (@Ingele_ngele) September 15, 2020

Meanwhile, there are those who feel the problem may lie elsewhere, and not with Nigerians.

Most of these tweets coming from our lazy men!!! 😂😂😂😂 #NigeriansMustGo — Nthabi Nxumalo🇿🇦 (@NthabiRza) September 14, 2020

#NigeriansMustGo This is the main reason why Africa will never have a first world country. People are looking at chasing "foreigners" away. They are Africans too. The land is theirs too. Do you release that nothing is being said about white racist people who are not "Africans"? — Sensei Lusha (@djlusha1) September 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

