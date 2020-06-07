Nigerians troll Diezani over Dominican citizenship

emmanuel

A former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison Madueke, is under fire over reports of her Dominican citizenship.

This comes as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) hit a brick wall in her prosecution for fraud and money laundering.

Diezani was issued a diplomatic passport, DP0000445 by the Dominican Government on May 21.2015 shortly before the handover to President Muhammadu Buhari by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Her citizenship was confirmed by a May 29, 2015 approval letter by the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Kerry.

To sweeten the deal, she was appointed as a Trade and Investment Commissioner for the Commonwealth of Dominica.

As a result, the odds of extraditing her to Nigeria are infinitely slimmer, much to the consternation of EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu, who has been doggedly pursuing the case.

Nigerians have mixed feelings about the development, and they have taken to Twitter to make their voices heard.

Check out some of the comments below…

