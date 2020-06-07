Nigerians troll Diezani over Dominican citizenship

A former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison Madueke, is under fire over reports of her Dominican citizenship.

This comes as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) hit a brick wall in her prosecution for fraud and money laundering.

Diezani was issued a diplomatic passport, DP0000445 by the Dominican Government on May 21.2015 shortly before the handover to President Muhammadu Buhari by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Her citizenship was confirmed by a May 29, 2015 approval letter by the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Kerry.

To sweeten the deal, she was appointed as a Trade and Investment Commissioner for the Commonwealth of Dominica.

As a result, the odds of extraditing her to Nigeria are infinitely slimmer, much to the consternation of EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu, who has been doggedly pursuing the case.

Nigerians have mixed feelings about the development, and they have taken to Twitter to make their voices heard.

You want Diezani punished but your father is Tinubu’s close friend and staunch supporter. Can you see that you’re very mad? Hypocrite — The Lazy Chef 👨🏽‍🍳 (@JahmalUsen) June 7, 2020

Diezani got Dominican citizenship just about the time she left office. Well planned, properly thought through and superbly executed; her ‘escape.’ Nah, this mama chess move needs to be made into a Netflix series cos na potential blockbuster. — E (@iamOkon) June 7, 2020

Abacha in his grave saluting Diezani like.. pic.twitter.com/uQdse9tjde — DemoLa (@Demo__UK) June 7, 2020

Hearing about Diezani appointed as commissioner in Dominican republic my mind went straight to Jay Z words in “Otis” where he said Flee in the G450 I might surface

Political refugee, asylum can be purchased

Uh, everything's for sale, I got five passports

I'm never going to jail — Jimmy (@KD01Jimmy_Q) June 7, 2020

EFCC is the greatest PR of all time in Nigeria. They arrested Naira Marley and made him a superstar.

They arrested Diezani Allison-Madueke and made her an investment commissioner in Dominican Republic. 😂😂🤝 — POJE🧢 (@Iam_Poje) June 7, 2020

Now her Dominican Republic citizenship

is at her rescue but I think Diezani did

to Nigeria what Tinubu is doing in

Lagos over the years … True or false 🤧 — I Z U 🚶#BBNaija (@heisizumichaels) June 7, 2020

When Cardi B came to Nigeria and said "This place looks like Dominican Republic". We didn't know she was giving subtle hints that Diezani is now a citizen of Dominican — Zyon Williamsan (@GSPN90MINS) June 7, 2020

Practically all the governors in Nigeria are having a light bulb moment after hearing Diezani's grand chess move. — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) June 7, 2020

Diezani Allison-Madueke looted so much of our treasury that she could afford to buy a whole country – Dominican Republic. She now has the country's diplomatic passport to give her immunity from arrests. She's also now their Minister for Trades and Investment. What a man can do… — El Commandante (@MrLekanAdigun) June 6, 2020

