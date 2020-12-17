Nigerians to receive COVID-19 vaccines by January 2021 – health minister

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said that Nigerians should expect to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January 2021.

Dr Osagie stated this on Wednesday during the 28th Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to the Minister, a technical working group in the Ministry of Health is working on which vaccine will best suit Nigeria.

This come as the country is once again experiencing a spike in Coronavirus cases.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently in his hometown, Daura in Katsina State, joined the meeting virtually.

