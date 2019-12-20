Nigerians thrilled as Chelsea use Yoruba in Commercial

Premier League giants Chelsea are one of the most loved football clubs in Nigeria, and they’re about to endear themselves even further to the country’s youths after using the Yoruba language in a recent advert.

The London club posted the video on their verified Twitter handle @ChelseaFC Friday morning to set fans in the mood for the upcoming London derbies this December beginning with Sunday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspurs.

The Blues will be travelling to Spurs on Sunday 22nd December, and a week later, Sunday 29th December, they will take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

In the footage, different languages were spoken by the characters to share their memorable moments from Chelsea matches and also talk about their anticipation of the Christmas schedule.

When the Yoruba language was sampled, three characters – a lady and two men – are seen in a room discussing Chelsea’s old match against Arsenal.

Pointing to the video of the match on his mobile phone, one of the characters said:

“E ri nkan ti Drogba se fun Arsenal?” (Watch what Drogba did against Arsenal)

The other man replied:

“Rara” (No)

And Nigerians have been swelling with pride at the recognition for one of its main languages.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter below…

