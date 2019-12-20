Nigerians thrilled as Chelsea use Yoruba in Commercial

Premier League giants Chelsea are one of the most loved football clubs in Nigeria, and they’re about to endear themselves even further to the country’s youths after using the Yoruba language in a recent advert.

The London club posted the video on their verified Twitter handle @ChelseaFC Friday morning to set fans in the mood for the upcoming London derbies this December beginning with Sunday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspurs.

All eyes on London. The world is watching. Together we're #ThePrideOfLondon. 🌍👀 pic.twitter.com/1gGDLS1Mcp — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 20, 2019

The Blues will be travelling to Spurs on Sunday 22nd December, and a week later, Sunday 29th December, they will take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

In the footage, different languages were spoken by the characters to share their memorable moments from Chelsea matches and also talk about their anticipation of the Christmas schedule.

When the Yoruba language was sampled, three characters – a lady and two men – are seen in a room discussing Chelsea’s old match against Arsenal.

Pointing to the video of the match on his mobile phone, one of the characters said:

“E ri nkan ti Drogba se fun Arsenal?” (Watch what Drogba did against Arsenal)

The other man replied:

“Rara” (No)

And Nigerians have been swelling with pride at the recognition for one of its main languages.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter below…

The Yorùbá spoken in this video gave me goosebumps😎 https://t.co/nFg9qq0Mew — Ọlájídé Léoṣó (@UncommonJide) December 20, 2019

The Yoruba part killed me! Come alive Blues! 💙😊 https://t.co/c7KfHoaBDK — PhcityBoyyy (@BlaacBoyFlyyy) December 20, 2019

I am not a chelsea fan but the Yoruba in this though sounds more like the yoruba of someone just trying to learn, but e sweet in d middle sha https://t.co/yoOBxeENHo — Dr. Abdulakeem Tayo (oyatshow) (@Dr_Oyat) December 20, 2019

Just the Yoruba in the ad🔥🔥

Apart from that CFC is still trash. https://t.co/NQZQwhel20 — She calls me Tonii (@timkol10) December 20, 2019

Yoruba is sweet, when UK accent enter Yoruba is sweeter! The Yoruba……50% of Nigerians based in the UK support Chelsea. Chelsea aka Oga Nla😊#ThePrideOfLondon https://t.co/5HZIpwK3us — OLUOMO OF DERBY 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 (@Oluomoofderby) December 20, 2019