Nigerians Thank Kiddwaya and Erica Nkewedim for Lighting Up Twitter Amid #EndSARS Protests

Last night, Nigerians got the comic break they desperately needed after days of protesting police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria, and it is thanks to Kiddwaya and Erica Nlewedim.

The couple who started their relationship in the Big Brother Naija House have been protesting alongside Nigeria, but last night decided to bring their sweetness to Twitter: they bantered with each other, causing many people to pause their #EndSARS protests briefly and appreciate them.

See the exchange:

See the reactions:

