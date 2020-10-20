Nigerians Thank Kiddwaya and Erica Nkewedim for Lighting Up Twitter Amid #EndSARS Protests

Last night, Nigerians got the comic break they desperately needed after days of protesting police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria, and it is thanks to Kiddwaya and Erica Nlewedim.

The couple who started their relationship in the Big Brother Naija House have been protesting alongside Nigeria, but last night decided to bring their sweetness to Twitter: they bantered with each other, causing many people to pause their #EndSARS protests briefly and appreciate them.

See the exchange:

See the reactions:

The world can be on fire and Erica and Kidd will still find a way to be doing love. — Fat Belly ‘Nenye (@The_Nenye) October 19, 2020

Omo I needed that distraction from Kidd and Erica o, before person go crase. Thanks guys. #EndSARS — someone’s mum (@Enesomeee) October 19, 2020

Erica & Kidd deserve a reality show!!The love is real💕💕💕🤗🤗 — Ntha (@Ntha_mos) October 19, 2020

I just love kidd and Erica . They give me joy 😂 — Hero Daniels🇳🇬 (@hero_daniels) October 19, 2020

Someone said the government paid Kidd and Erica 😭 wtf 😂 😭 — caramelandbananas (@feranmi_perez) October 19, 2020

Kidd and Erica are the Romeo and juliet of Nigeria, but their love will end in joy not like the love of oyinbo R&J😌 — Al'ameen✨ (@Al_ameen_Yabo) October 19, 2020

Erica and kidd with the comic relief 😭😭 — Ayomikun (@ayomikunsonuga) October 19, 2020

Erica and Kidd dey distract me pieces — Jola (@Jollz) October 19, 2020

I can’t believe I am happy because of Erica and Kidd, anyways endsars so my joy can be complete — Mabe (@MabeAhiaba) October 19, 2020

I don't think Kidd and Erica are aware of the power they possess. I have never seen this happen before, they have different type of people invested in them outside the normal BBN twitter. — 𝐌𝐣⁹⁰ˢ🌺 (@JonSnowBabe) October 19, 2020

I needed this Erica and Kidd distraction, I no go lie😭 I miss them. Okay, back to #EndSARS ! — Ukamaka Olisakwe; Or, Ngalakwesili (@MsOlisakwe) October 19, 2020

Kidd and Erica 🌟 💘 — DREYLO (@RealDreylo) October 19, 2020

