‘Nigerians should consider themselves lucky to have Buhari’ – MURIC

An Islamic human rights advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has thanked the president, Maj Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd) for refraining from stealing Nigeria’s money, saying Nigerians should be thankful.

MURIC’s Director Prof Ishaq Akintola, said: “Nigerians will appreciate President Buhari if they can compare and contrast. The money being used presently for massive infrastructure had always been there but it was being siphoned into private pockets, foreign banks and for the acquisition of luxurious properties. Those leaders were acquiring jets, luxurious yachts and expansive private estates while our school buildings were collapsing, retirees were dying, our roads became notorious death traps and our hospitals became public mortuaries. Public enterprises like the Nigerian Railway Corporation and the Nigerian Airways went into oblivion.

“But today the glory of Nigeria is returning. Our roads are being macadamised by Buhari, the rails are springing back to life while Second Niger Bridge which had been ignored for decades is currently undergoing speedy construction. Several economic empowerment programmes initiated by the Buhari administration have put smiles on the lips of millions of beneficiaries. Fuel queues which used to be a recurring decimal particularly in the ember months and the Christmas and New Year season in particular have become a thing of the past. To the chagrin of one-eyed critics and wailing wailers, President Buhari continues to retain the record of the Father of Modern Nigeria.”

He said President Buhari deserves the appellation for having so much wealth under his control yet he did not enrich himself.

“Nigerians who are witnessing this transformation and uncommon transparency should consider themselves lucky for having a leader who has dedicated his life to frugal spending and austere life. Other African states are not so lucky,” Akintola said.