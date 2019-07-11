Nigerians Rip Rapper AKA to Shreds After AFCON Match Tweet

AKA had unkind things to say after his country South Africa lost yesterday’s AFCON match to Nigeria.

Right after the Super Eagles beat the Bafana Bafana layers 2-1, AKA hopped on his Twitter to rant. “I’m hurt man. This match was bigger than football. The biggest rivalry on the continent. Why do we always have to lose against Naija at EVERYTHING,” he wrote.

He continued, “It’s a hard pill to swallow man. We keep on losing to Nigeria in every way. We should have just lost to Egypt … rather than Nigeria.”

His tweets triggered many people, some of whom are now calling out him out for instigating more rivalry between both countries, especially amid the ongoing conversations about the xenophobia in South Africa.

See his tweets below:

I’m hurt man. This match was bigger than football. The biggest rivalry on the continent. Why do we always have to lose against Naija at EVERYTHING. — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2019

It’s a hard pill to swallow man. We keep on losing to Nigeria in every way. 💔 — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2019

We should have just lost to Egypt … rather than Nigeria. — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2019

And here’s what folks think:

Xenophobic rants…If South Africa was left in the hands of the blacks, they would have made it a Sudan or Somalia — Chris Legend (@Kaylegend7) July 10, 2019

We should have lost to racism rather than corruption. – Xenophobia 2019. https://t.co/1zicp6qRFO — Parosident (@TheMbuhari) July 10, 2019

Because you also lost To Burnaboy on that BET Award? pic.twitter.com/M41yzYNeBk — 𝐊𝐑𝐔𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐄 (@NiP_eEzY1) July 10, 2019