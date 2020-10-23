Nigerians React to President Buhari’s Address on #EndSARS Protests

Nigerians have taken to different social media platforms in reaction to President Buhari’s October 22, 2020 address.

The president during his speech on Thursday, had commiserated with policemen who have lost their lives, spoken on the looting of the Oba of Lagos’ palace, among other things but failed to mention anything about the #LekkiMassacre of Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Following the less than 20-minute scripted addresses, many Nigerians especially youths, hopped on social media to express utter disappointment and plan their next move which seems like a mass exodus out of the country.

See some of their reactions below.

