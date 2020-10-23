Nigerians React to President Buhari’s Address on #EndSARS Protests

Nigerians have taken to different social media platforms in reaction to President Buhari’s October 22, 2020 address.

The president during his speech on Thursday, had commiserated with policemen who have lost their lives, spoken on the looting of the Oba of Lagos’ palace, among other things but failed to mention anything about the #LekkiMassacre of Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Following the less than 20-minute scripted addresses, many Nigerians especially youths, hopped on social media to express utter disappointment and plan their next move which seems like a mass exodus out of the country.

See some of their reactions below.

I dey London now. Thank God for safe journey. My Passport was useful 🙏🏾 #visa

Watching US Presidential #Debates2020 , I cried when I remembered that Buhari legit purposely refused to turn up for 2019 presidential debate and Nigerians still voted him into power. 😢 — DR.PENKING™ (@drpenking) October 23, 2020

#Buhari's speech "was essentially a middle finger to Nigerians,” said one analyst. “In saying nothing of note, and refusing to show any empathy for the plight of the people he purports to govern, he has alienated a generation." https://t.co/skNn4CiZ7T @AlakeTope @WTBClowes — Paul Wallace (@PaulWallace123) October 23, 2020

Buhari's speech was an insult to our people, a disgrace to humanity & a stench in the nostrils of God. He is not warm, he is cold. He is not kind, he is cruel. He is not empathetic, he is sociopathic. He is not a President,he is a dictator. He is not a man, he is a monster.1/3 pic.twitter.com/cnjswK3Oha — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 23, 2020

If your life been threatened by this gov't for been part of the protesters for demanding a better life. You have a passport I will send you an invitation letter and I believe Canadian gov't have seen all the killings. Pls again don't leave ur infos here unless I asked for it. — Valentino A 🇨🇦 (@valentinowpg) October 23, 2020

"Buhari" sees Nigeria and Nigerians as a conquered people and territory. He simply entertained and impressed himself alone this night..#EndSARS — Oluchi Christy (@oluchristty) October 22, 2020

Only an Autocract addresses his nation—in the face of a disaster—without taking questions from the press. @MBuhari speaks to us like we are prisoners. Like it's beneath his rank to engage with Nigerians. His disrespectful and threatening disposition will not deter us. #EndSARS — FS Yusuf, AMIIM (#EndSARS) (@FS_Yusuf_) October 23, 2020

