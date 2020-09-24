Nigerians React to Finding Out Neo Washes Vee’s Panties

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Another episode in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house has launched elicited reactions on social media after it was discovered that housemate, Neo, washes the panties of his love interest and fellow housemate, Vee.

The revealation came about when Vee who was doing laundry with Neo told him that one of her panties was missing in the presence of Nengi.

A schocked Nengi couldn’t hide her surprise and exclaimed,

“Ahh ahh, Neo, you even wash pant join”. She then turned to Vee, telling her she is a lucky girl”

Without missing a beat, Vee responded saying;

“My dear, he knows I am a clean b*tch”

Trust Nigerians to hop on the thread and give their 2 cents on the matter. Below are some of the reactions from social media.

