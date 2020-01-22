Top Politician and Business Man Dino Melaye has again stepped on toes with his recent post on Instagram.

Dino Melaye a Senator and member of the 8th National Assembly, representing Kogi West Senatorial district posted a picture of his glamorous home in appreciation of God’s doing.

We have been keeping tabs with Dino Melaye and it shows he has a wild flare for Super Fast, Vintage and expensive cars, also we know he is never shy when it comes to showing off.

However, this particular post led Nigerians to compare his duties as a politician to his flamboyant lifestyle.

God's Personal Project vs Dino Melaye's Constituency Project pic.twitter.com/9D5DwUZJ0V — Major General Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) January 22, 2020

Imagine its Buhari that sits like this & show off his mansion. Children of thieves won't know that he was once the minister of petroleum, former head of state, former governor, headed PTF, now President. See them praising DINO who can't tell us his job b4 becoming a SENATOR & now https://t.co/W2GQ8pwAaN — Sekinat Idowu (@idowu_sekinat) January 21, 2020

Egbon Dino, is this also one of our constituency projects? We both are from the same constituency and we know the multidimensional poverty in that part of Kogi State. Don’t you think showing off like this on SM is insensitive to the plight of the people you once represented? https://t.co/ZKMENtX3In — 🇳🇬Your Destiny Helper(PhD Affidavit)® (@AyanfeOfGod) January 22, 2020

Dino bin chopping life with tax payers money……But the house fine sha🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/nBq6sswvO1 — marian😘🥰🤩❣💕 (@Loveranger18) January 22, 2020

Dino Melaye’s caption is sending me lol. We won’t ask you how sir. We know 🌚 pic.twitter.com/7xZBRFic1a — AGỤ (@Kena_Ewuru) January 21, 2020