Nigerians Rally Support for Teni Following Accusation of Tribalism

Teni the entertainer has been trending on Twitter for a number of hours following a one-month old video that has gone viral.

In the video, the musician was seen praying for BBNaija housemate, Laycon over his relationship with former housemate, Erica.

The ‘Askamaya’ crooner referred to the now disqualified housemate as ‘Omo Igbo’ meaning, ‘child of Igbo descent’ in the course of her jest. This sparked reaction from some quarters who accussed Teni of tribalism because of the statement.

However, many tweeps have come to the defence of the musician noting that the statement was neither insulting nor degradatory as the narrative being spun.

See some of the reactions below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

