Nigerians Pull Down Flag at Its High Commission in UK

Nigerians in the United Kingdom carried on their protests to the country’s High Commission in the United Kingdom and have pulled down the Nigerian flag there.

The event happened on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, following the #LekkiMassacre of Tuesday, October 20, 2020 where men of the Nigerian Army shot live ammunitions at peaceful protesters as they sang the national anthem at the Lekki Toll Gate.

The video of Nigerians in the UK pulling down the country’s flag has gone viral on social media.

Many Nigerians in diaspora have lent their voices to the peaceful protests which started off with the #EndSARS movement.

However, after the murder of innocent and unarmed civilians at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday with the imposition of curfews and bans on a number of Nigerian states, Nigerians in diaspora are amplifying their voices any way they can so that justice can be served for the heroes who have lost their lives to the senseless bloodletting of the country’s youths.

