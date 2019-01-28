Nigerians Protest Against Onnoghen’s Removal [Photos]

Members of the Nigeria Bar Association, Civil Society Organisation of Nigeria and the opposition parties are protesting over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

The protest is taking off from the NBA secretariat, with protesters carrying placards and posters calling on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to reconvene and expel acting CJN, Tanko Mohammed.

This comes after the NBA, in a strong statement, rejected the suspension of CJN Onnoghen, saying it’s a coup against the judiciary.

