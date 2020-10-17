Nigerians Open the Book of Remembrance for Lilian Afegbai’s Mother, CSP, Carol Afegbai who Allegedly Murdered a Uniben Student

After Lilian Afegbai’s epic rant on Instagram on Friday, October 16, bashing her colleagues who admonished the Nigerian youths not lose focus in the #EndSARS protests, Nigerians have opened the book of rememberance for her mother, Carol Afegbai.

Carol Afegbai, a CSP with the police force in Edo State, is accused of having murdered Momodu Ibrahim, a University of Benin student in cold blood in the year 2013.

Tweeps have been dragging the actress on the streets of Twitter, asking her to produce her mother, CSP Carol Afegbai who is said to have shot Ibrahim on board daylight, buried him and later exhumed his corpse.

There was no warrant for the deceased’s arrest neither was he accused of any crime at the time of his murder.

Lily afe’s mother was a police DPO and she allegedly killed and buried a uniben student in 2013, to think no one would have remembered if she didn’t make that dumb video. — Uloma (@TheUlomaa) October 16, 2020

Lily Afe’s mother killed and lied against an innocent person and she has the guts to be chatting shit about Lekki protest. She and her stupid friends have been bringing alcohol and weed to the protest. — Ashleyxx (@ashleyismynam) October 16, 2020

Na so Lily Afe cast her mama. — SisiYėmmié.com 💛 (@Sisi_Yemmie) October 16, 2020

This is Lilly Afe’s mom.

Reports are emerging that she is female version of CSP James Nwafor.

No wonder Lily is justifying smoking and drinking alcohol at Lekki Toll Gate protest area. https://t.co/rh5MdGrm8n — NSG (@Naijasinglegirl) October 16, 2020

What's funnier about this Lily Afe matter is that nobody even send her until she went & made video to insult people & Twitter FBI did their thing. Lmaooo — … (@Sxmto_) October 16, 2020

It’s true. This is Lily Afe mother. pic.twitter.com/cJSwQ0cr2k — Runtown (@_run_town) October 16, 2020

If you read lily afe mother’s case, you will be very very angry!!! She killed and buried that boy ohhh, she exhumed the corpse set after shooting him on the chest three times!! That woman must be brought to justice🙏🏿 — IYA ONI WEAVES (@Auntyfeyi) October 16, 2020

Lily Afe don put Padlock for her IG account. Yup, her Mother did that shit they said she did – Guilty as fuck. — … (@Sxmto_) October 16, 2020

https://t.co/hl40H46o9U this is the 7year old youtube video made by a passerby. Lily Afe's mother killed the innocent guy in broad daylight!

Check 2013 Sahara reporters news. They tweeted about it. She must be brought to book. SHE IS AN EPITOME OF POLICE BRUTALITY . — #EndSARSnow (@NmaOkonkwo) October 17, 2020

Hey there, @lilyafe Pls can you clear some of these allegations about someone related to you being a DPO, that's responsible for killing a Uniben student in 2013? Thanks! https://t.co/XenM8ajNhq — Beejies (@beejiess) October 16, 2020

