Nigerians Open the Book of Remembrance for Lilian Afegbai’s Mother, CSP, Carol Afegbai who Allegedly Murdered a Uniben Student

After Lilian Afegbai’s epic rant on Instagram on Friday, October 16, bashing her colleagues who admonished the Nigerian youths not lose focus in the #EndSARS protests, Nigerians have opened the book of rememberance for her mother, Carol Afegbai.

Carol Afegbai, a CSP with the police force in Edo State, is accused of having murdered Momodu Ibrahim, a University of Benin student in cold blood in the year 2013.

Tweeps have been dragging the actress on the streets of Twitter, asking her to produce her mother, CSP Carol Afegbai who is said to have shot Ibrahim on board daylight, buried him and later exhumed his corpse.

There was no warrant for the deceased’s arrest neither was he accused of any crime at the time of his murder.

See twitter reactions below.

