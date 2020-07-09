Nigerians now exempted from Vacancies in Dubai

emmanuel

In a disturbing development, Dubai companies have now excluded Nigerian applicants from vacancies.

This is coming in the wake of the sensational arrest and subsequent extradition of embattled Dubai-based Nigerian Instagram star, Hushpuppi.

While nationals of other African countries are welcome to apply for these jobs, Nigerians have been expressly shut out.

Documents also show that Nigerian passport holders aren’t allowed to obtain a tourism visa to the gulf country.

See screenshots of some of the vacancies below…

