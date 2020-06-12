Nigerians now enjoy 18 to 24 hrs of Power daily – Minister

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, says Nigerians now get 18 to 24 hours of electricity daily.

In an interview on NTA, Mamman stated that the Buhari administration had improved the power sector by upgrading the 330KVA, the highest voltage in the country.

He confirmed that 132 substations have been improved and the 40MW Kashimbilla station has been completed.

According to him, work on Zungeru station in Niger has reached 70 per cent.

For Mambilla, the minister said the feasibility studies have been concluded and that contractors will soon begin construction.

“We have improved our services. Before this government, they gave light for less than 10 hours a day, but today I can tell you that we give light from 18 to 24 hours in a day.”

Mamman said before now, Nigeria had less than 3,000mw of capacity generation.

“But today, we can generate up to 5,500mw capacity, although we cannot transmit all due to some constraints.”

He assured that power supply would further improve after Siemens AG of Germany begins work in the sector.

