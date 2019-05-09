‘Nigerians Must go to Bed with Their Eyes Closed’ – Buhari Gets Tough with Service Chiefs over Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked service chiefs and other heads of security agencies to tackle the high level of insecurity in the country.

Speaking during his second meeting with service chiefs in 48 hours, the president said Nigerians ought to go to bed with their eyes closed.

Ibok Ekwe Ibas, chief of naval staff, disclosed this while briefing state house correspondents on the outcome of the four-hour meeting.

“The meeting was just basically to appraise Mr. President of the security situation generally after his short vacation abroad,” he said.

“The security agencies briefed him on what has been happening with particular emphasis on the proliferation of small arms and what the various agencies are doing to curtail the consequences of this proliferation.

“He has also given directives that the agencies should do much more to ensure that Nigerians go to bed and wake up feeling healthy and confident that their security is guaranteed.”

On the high rate of kidnapping, the naval chief said: “You will recall during the last meeting, the IG was directed to ensure insecurity is addressed and consequently various operations were set up; Puff Adder was one of the strategies. With the set up of that operations there have been a remarkable drop in the number of kidnappings. What normally would attract attention is when a key person in government perhaps is kidnapped. On the whole, the number of kidnappings has dropped and generally I think the security situation is improving.”

He added that two suspects had been arrested in connection with the kidnap of Musa Ibas, district head of Daura.

“Serious efforts are being made, key suspects have been arrested and it is hoped that in a short while, those behind the heinous crime will be brought to book,” he said.