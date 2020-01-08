Nigerians fume after Ndidi misses out on CAF All-Star XI

Nigerian fans have reacted angrily to Wilfred Ndidi’s exclusion from 2019 Africa’s best X1 players announced during the Caf awards ceremony in Egypt on Tuesday night.

Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who was named the African Player of the Year, is joined by Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech and Senegal’s Idrissa Gueye on the list.

Also included are Cameroon’s Joel Matip, Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast’s Serge Aurier and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Ndidi has been a consistent performer for Leicester City since his arrival to the Premier League from Belgian side Genk.

Surprised by the exclusion of the combative midfielder from the best XI list, Nigerian fans have taken to the social media to express their feelings.

Check out some of their tweets below…

Africa XI that doesn't feature Wilfred Ndidi??

Do we look like jokes to you people? @CAF_Online #CAFAwards2019 — Temitope (@Wonder_tf) January 7, 2020

Ndidi not being on the Africa team of the year is the most tragic thing you'll see all day😓#CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/7vqUO6CqNd — Rooi (@Rookie_swaveyy) January 7, 2020

No Ndidi in CAF Best XI in 2019.#CAFAwards2019: Joke of the decade pic.twitter.com/Uf8G6YKBx2 — Buhari's Prodigal Daughter (@johnnysleek) January 7, 2020

Ndidi was just rubbed off his rightful place in that squad but God know best. #CAFAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/FJENfQSSfr — 𝔹𝔼𝕋𝕋𝔼ℝ 𝕓𝕖 ℝ𝔼𝔸𝔻𝕐 (@im_braidy) January 7, 2020