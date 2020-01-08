Ndidi

Nigerians fume after Ndidi misses out on CAF All-Star XI

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Nigerians fume after Ndidi misses out on CAF All-Star XI

Nigerian fans have reacted angrily to Wilfred Ndidi’s exclusion from 2019 Africa’s best X1 players announced during the Caf awards ceremony in Egypt on Tuesday night.

Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who was named the African Player of the Year, is joined by Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech and Senegal’s Idrissa Gueye on the list.

Also included are Cameroon’s Joel Matip, Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast’s Serge Aurier and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Ndidi has been a consistent performer for Leicester City since his arrival to the Premier League from Belgian side Genk.

Surprised by the exclusion of the combative midfielder from the best XI list, Nigerian fans have taken to the social media to express their feelings.

Check out some of their tweets below…

