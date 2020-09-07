Nigerians frown over Naira rain at Buhari daughter’s wedding

Nigerians on social media have reacted angrily to a viral video showing guests at the wedding of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, spraying money at the event.

The concerned netizens condemned the show, saying it was ridiculous that it happened at the nation’s seat of power despite laws prohibiting it.

Hanan and Turad Sha’aban got married last Friday at the Presidential Villa amid opulence and lavish splendour.

A video, captioned ‘Naira Rain at Hanan Buhari’s wedding’, was posted on social media by online news medium SaharaReporters and had garnered traction.

In the video, Hanan was seen dancing with the bridegroom; while several persons threw naira notes at them.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had warned against spraying of naira notes, saying it violates Section 21 of the CBN Act 2007 and attracts a jail term of six months or N50,000.

The Nigeria Police Force had also arrested and paraded persons caught selling new naira notes at party venues.

Hence Nigerians wondered why the laws are different for the president’s daughter.

