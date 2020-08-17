Nigerians Drags Filmmaker Ayo Shonaiya After Sexist Tweet Against #BBNaija Erica

Ayo Shonaiya is still catching a lot of flak after sexist tweet against Big Brother Naija star, Erica Nlewedim.

In case you missed it: Erica appears to be in a relationship with Kiddwaya, who happens to be the son of the famous billionaire businessman, Terry Waya. While many people continue to hope that their relationship waxes stronger, Shonaiya hopped on his Twitter to dismiss her as a gold-digger.

“The way I see this Erica, when they get out and Kiddwaya introduces her to his dad, she might end up with the dad at some point,” he said, adding that there “are some girls like that. Nothing new under the sun.”

This stirred heated reactions on social media, with Nigerian ripping the sexist for filth, prompting him to delete the tweet.

See some of the reactions:

@AyoShonaiya Why did you delete your tweet???

You don’t see Erica like that again?

Or there’s suddenly something new under the sun?

#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/18gkcHaGP6 — Chidera Madueke ⭐️🥇 (@chi_derahh) August 16, 2020

This @AyoShonaiya wetin de work you sef? Why do you think so lowly of her? Because she valued #Laycon more as a buddy than a lover? Turned down his relationship proposal and became the devil? Went for what she wanted and became the gold digger? #erica is a better human than you https://t.co/ZxCAfzxozy — OTUBO VIVIAN UCHECHI (@OtuboVivian) August 17, 2020

So some people can be this senseless to twitter such rubbish about a person? @AyoShonaiya sense is far from you. — Realnkpaul (@realnkpaul) August 17, 2020

@AyoShonaiya has deleted the tweet. But here is a screenshot. Team Erica you have to report this guy’s account. He has to lose his verification. This is a very disgusting thing to say about Erica. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/enJFK3XGR6 — Ziyechh (@Giroooud) August 16, 2020

