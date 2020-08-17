Nigerians Drags Filmmaker Ayo Shonaiya After Sexist Tweet Against #BBNaija Erica

Ayo Shonaiya is still catching a lot of flak after sexist tweet against Big Brother Naija star, Erica Nlewedim.

In case you missed it: Erica appears to be in a relationship with Kiddwaya, who happens to be the son of the famous billionaire businessman, Terry Waya. While many people continue to hope that their relationship waxes stronger, Shonaiya hopped on his Twitter to dismiss her as a gold-digger.

“The way I see this Erica, when they get out and Kiddwaya introduces her to his dad, she might end up with the dad at some point,” he said, adding that there “are some girls like that. Nothing new under the sun.”

This stirred heated reactions on social media, with Nigerian ripping the sexist for filth, prompting him to delete the tweet.

