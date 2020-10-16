Nigerians Drag MC Galaxy for Filth for Spraying Money on Protest Grounds

MC Galaxy is currently under fire on Twitter streets for allegedly throwing money in the air on priest grounds.

The Nigerian singer was called out for the crass behaviour after he was said to have driven to the Lekki Toll gate on Thursday, October 15, gotten on the roof of his car and began spraying money in the air.

As expected, some protesters rushed to grab some which caused a bit of ruckus and an unnecessary diversion of protest activities.

Nigerian youths who are currently in the fight for their lives did not find this funny and proceeded to let MC Galaxy know just how stupid the action was.

Here are a few Twitter reactions to the event below.

