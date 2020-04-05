Nigerians Drag Funke Akindele for Hosting House Party Amid COVID-19 Lock Down

Funke Akindele is catching a lot of flak on social media after she took to her Instagram Live to broadcast her house party at a time when both state and federal government imposed a necessary lock down to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Akindele also happens to an ambassador for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and had only days ago urged Nigerians to stay indoors.

And this is why folks are dragging her and her husband JJC.

Check out the videos and what folks are saying:

