Funke Akindele is catching a lot of flak on social media after she took to her Instagram Live to broadcast her house party at a time when both state and federal government imposed a necessary lock down to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Akindele also happens to an ambassador for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and had only days ago urged Nigerians to stay indoors.

And this is why folks are dragging her and her husband JJC.

Check out the videos and what folks are saying:

Here’s NCDC Health Advisory Video by Funke Akindele pic.twitter.com/w8Bf7wYpPj — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Danny_Walterr) April 5, 2020

Dear @NCDCgov,

Please I hope there’s a clause in the contract that Funke Akindele signed that spells punishment for the kind of idiocy she displayed yesterday hosting a house party despite being a NCDC ambassador. This is a total slap on the NCDC. Pls RT till NCDC acts on this. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 5, 2020

Dear @NCDCgov your Ambassador Funke Akindele, Her Husband JJC, Eniola Badmus, Naira Marley & the Entire Family threw a packed House Party Ystd. I love Funke & have nothing against her but Everyone in that House should be Forcefully Quarantined. Pls treat as Urgent. 😷 — #WalkingHumanJollofRice 😁😈 (@n6oflife6) April 5, 2020

I'd be very plain. If you are defending Funke Akindele & co. You are a very stupid person…its that simple. Tomorrow you come and troll Lauretta, Tolu & co for being sycophants, at least they are being stupid for a paycheck. But you? You are being stupid for free🤡🤡🤡 — Ejikem The Hater (@UgwunnaEjikem) April 5, 2020

Anyone defending Funke Akindele right now is just a stoopid illiterate. — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) April 5, 2020

Sidney pranked us, he got away with it. If the government doesn’t arrest everyone that attended that Funke Akindele’s house party, Maybe everyone should just go back to their normal lives and let the virus kill all of us 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ — Salman👑 (@NotJustSalmanPR) April 5, 2020

See the Crowd at Funke Akindele’s Party with Naira Marley in attendance, Eniola Badmus and people who just barely returned from the UK The height of irresponsibility!https://t.co/IYVo36gQEG — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Danny_Walterr) April 5, 2020

Pay attention to what people do and not what they say. A few million naira and a camera and Funke Akindele will say anything you want her to say regardless of whether she believes it or not. What she did made the work harder for the NCDC she is supposed to be representing — Aproko Doctor™ (@aproko_doctor) April 5, 2020

So, aunty Funke Akindele said; they all have been together for over 2 weeks. That is to say; she kept Naira Marley, Eniola Badmus, Martin Feelz and the rest under her roof for 2 weeks prior her birthday. Ride on Ambassador! We believe you😂🤡 — Brezzaddict🍼 (@waxzyy_) April 5, 2020

Some of us said it was wrong to use Funke Akindele in that NCDC video, una say no, people look up to her, I hope you know the party she organized yesterday sent a message to those people who “look up to her” that Coronavirus is not that serious? — Jack Robinson (@FeralJack_) April 5, 2020