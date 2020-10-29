Nigerians Drag Desmond Elliot for Filth for Calling #EndSARS Protesters “Kids”

Desmond Elliot is catching a lot of flak on social media for dismissing Nigerians who are calling for the prosecution of those who are responsible for the massacre that happened in Lekki on October 20.

In which speech at the house recently, the former actor now turned politicians called the protesters “kids” and ranted about how these supposed “kids” were insulting folks like him online. He also called out celebrities and influencers who have used their platforms to criticised the government.

“Please stop the hatred,” he said.

And he said a lot more.

This is why Desmond Elliot is being dragged like a faulty gen pic.twitter.com/TyMR2Y1KNa — Naija (@Naija_PR) October 29, 2020

"If you're tired, come and enter government." – Desmond Elliot, member of Lagos House of Assembly. pic.twitter.com/YbHdnLGRtN — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) October 29, 2020

Days ago, he was accused of supporting a bill that will censor Nigerians, which he denied. Now, the video is out and Nigerians are ripping him to shreds.

See the reactions:

Desmond Elliot you fall my hand oh bros, nawa oh — Asa Asika 🔌 (@AsaAsika) October 29, 2020

Young people were massacred.

Ambushed by soldiers invited by a govt of lunatics who swore to protect them. Does Desmond have a soul?

How are you more angry about social media than about the massacre? In 2023

Pls NEVER forget who Desmond Elliot is. He’s an enemy of young people. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 29, 2020

Adamu Garba and Desmond Elliot came from the same womb…I'm thinking its kemi olunloyo's womb. — Deji (@oj_deji) October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot is talking as if the attack on Oba’s palace was planned and scheduled on social media. Most of the COVID 19 palliative looters aren’t even on social media. He should just tell us the main reason he is actually pained cus it can’t be this. — KING COLO🤴 (@CollinsKanuC) October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot will come back here and meet us ”his children” in 2023, by then we will remind him of everything he has done, from his plastic public toilet to his foolishness in the house. And we will show him that days of rigging yourself to power have been washed and sundried. — Akeula Trendy™ (@akeula_trendy) October 29, 2020

