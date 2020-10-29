Nigerians Drag Desmond Elliot for Filth for Calling #EndSARS Protesters “Kids”

Desmond Elliot is catching a lot of flak on social media for dismissing Nigerians who are calling for the prosecution of those who are responsible for the massacre that happened in Lekki on October 20.

In which speech at the house recently, the former actor now turned politicians called the protesters “kids” and ranted about how these supposed “kids” were insulting folks like him online. He also called out celebrities and influencers who have used their platforms to criticised the government.

“Please stop the hatred,” he said.

And he said a lot more.

Days ago, he was accused of supporting a bill that will censor Nigerians, which he denied. Now, the video is out and Nigerians are ripping him to shreds.

See the reactions:

