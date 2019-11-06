Nigerians Drag British Media Personality Katie Hopkins Over Racist Tweet

Katie Hopkins is catching a lot of flak on social media after she tweeted about the Balogun fire incident in Lagos yesterday.

In case you missed it: a video surfaced yesterday showing the moment a civilian attempted to put out the fire with limited resources. And while many people applauded his bravery, Hopkins who is famous for being racist, took to her Twitter to mock Nigeria and Nigerians over the situation.

She said:

Next time you want to criticise our fantastic British firefighters, be glad you aren’t Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/yCsqxmjqhT — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) November 5, 2019

And here’s what folks think:

Lets not get it twisted Nigeria has alot of aspects that are much better than Britain. For 1 we don't have Kate Hopkins — DJ Half American (@DSpective) November 6, 2019

This man is not a fire fighter ,he's one of the security personnel attached to the building on fire ,he was just trying to help put out the fire. Please check and verify your information before posting on social media. I am a Nigerian , we have good fire fighters. — T.A.B (@unicornguytunde) November 6, 2019

Dont allow 200 million Nigerians drag u online. We might have our issues like u Brits have. Face ur issues and let us be. That guy is not a firefighter and if this occurred in urs all u guys will say he is a hero — Sole (@sole0907) November 6, 2019

1st, from the uniform he is wearing he is not a fire fighter- he most likely is a security guard doing his best with what is readily available to him to help before the fire fighters arrived the scene. 2nd, Nigerian firefighters are excellent despite their limited equipment — #iKponmwosa (@ORONSofGOD) November 6, 2019

Quiet an uninformed, errant and condescending opinion of firemen in Nigeria. That guy is just a guard with balls the size of mars and not a Nigerian fireman! It is wrong to portray men who risk their lives on a reg in such a stupendous way! — Adé (@AdedamolaAD) November 6, 2019

For the records, this is not a firefighter, he is one of the securities trying to help to put off the fire from a local store. A trained fire-fighter won't do this but he is just trying to help, we may not have the best of equipment but we not as dumb as the Brits — AutoReportNG (@AutoReportNG) November 6, 2019

This shows bravery of the next level. A man giving the best he can with limited resources. — J Holmstead (@holmstead_j) November 6, 2019