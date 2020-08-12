Nigerians Drag BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke for Calling Them Jobless

Past Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke, is currently being dragged for filth on social media after she took to Instagram Live to address somethings.

The brand influencer and entrepreneur went all out to diss fans of the BBN show who are voting and have requested that she support one the current housemates.

In the video, Mercy Eke unapologetically made it known that she’s too busy living her life and doing her to sit around and watch BBN, insinuating that people who do are jobless.

She went as far as asking if they were ‘mad’ and insisted that she doesn’t know any of the new housemates despite videos that have circulated online to the contrary.

Of course, the insult did not bode down well with many people especially because fans devoted their time, energy and resources to see her emerge winner of the 2019 edition.

See some of the comments below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

