Nigerians Drag American Magazine for Calling Burna Boy’s Album “Beyoncé-Endorsed”

Nigerians are reading the New York Post for filth after the American outlet tweeted their publication in which they said that Burna Boy’s excellent new album, Twice as Tall, is Beyoncé-endorsed.

Here’s what how the outlet introduced Burna and his album:

“Burna Boy is, well, on fire.

As you can imagine, the Nigerian artist felt like worldwide royalty when he was approached by the Queen B — um, yes, Beyoncé — to work with her on last year’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album.”

And this has offended many Nigerians, because Burna didn’t need Beyoncé’s endorsement or validation. Check out some of the reactions on social media:

