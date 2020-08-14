Nigerians Drag American Magazine for Calling Burna Boy’s Album “Beyoncé-Endorsed”

Nigerians are reading the New York Post for filth after the American outlet tweeted their publication in which they said that Burna Boy’s excellent new album, Twice as Tall, is Beyoncé-endorsed.

Here’s what how the outlet introduced Burna and his album:

“Burna Boy is, well, on fire. As you can imagine, the Nigerian artist felt like worldwide royalty when he was approached by the Queen B — um, yes, Beyoncé — to work with her on last year’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album.”

And this has offended many Nigerians, because Burna didn’t need Beyoncé’s endorsement or validation. Check out some of the reactions on social media:

Delete your account! — Kọ́lá Túbọ̀sún (@kolatubosun) August 14, 2020

Nawa o. AfroBeats gone International before beyonce Endorsed. 2. Don’t disrespect The Giant and don’t Disrespect AfroBeats https://t.co/moOKlpW0sf — Bizzle Osikoya (@bizzleosikoya) August 14, 2020

So Burna Boy cannot do anything by himself except endorsed by Beyoncé? And Afrobeat didn’t go international with Fela Kuti in the late 60s. It did in 2020. Awon oniyeye. https://t.co/5le937ingp — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) August 14, 2020

Beyoncé didn’t endorsed before he was deffo on coachella ? He was on Jimmy kimmy? He dropped African giant before the lion king soundtrack ? You giving her so much credit when the movement been goin international pls and I’m a big beyhive https://t.co/0wsavNb4yo — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) August 14, 2020

Nigerians, you see how they do this thing their own way yeah? So when we say Wizkid helped Beyoncé and Burna helped Diddy, let no one come and talk nonsense. Thank you. https://t.co/vOcsxyF9lv — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) August 14, 2020

