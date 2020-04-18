Nigerians Demand Justice for Funke Akindele After Abba Kyari’s Burial

Nigerians have taken to social media to demand justice for Funke Akindele, who was punished by the Lagos State Government for throwing a house party during the lock down.

Funke and her husband JJC were arrested, fined and then sentenced to community service–a judgement which many Nigerians praised. But now, folks feel she was unjustly treated, and this is because of the televised burial of the later Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who passed away yesterday following coronavirus complications.

See the tweets:

FLASH: Social Distancing Violated As Abba Kyari Is Buried In Abuja pic.twitter.com/5KRhGt77XH — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) April 18, 2020

If we do not use the same energy that we used on Funke Akindele to change it for the government as regards to this burial, then we owe her an apology. And that means Burna Boy was right, so we also owe him an apology. — AJ | Adonai Jacuzzi (@mrmanhere_) April 18, 2020

We should apologize to Funke Akindele https://t.co/mBVTQDDUwf — Wristwatch Plug (@Sunkanmi_kingss) April 18, 2020

I'm watching late Abba Kyari's burial, live on TV. The Nigerian Govt should apologise to Funke Akindele and refund her money immediately. pic.twitter.com/4K4I6DWfxd — Henry Shield (@henryshield) April 18, 2020

Funke akindele had her birthday party and was prosecuted for social gathering. I can see the notherners and politicians gathering together like iced fish inside a carton for the burial of Abba Kyari. If nobody can prosecute you, Covid-19 will. — DRIVING SCHOOL DROPOUT™🌍 (@eniturn) April 18, 2020

Funke akindele was prosecuted not obeying social gathering, the northerners and politicians are gathering together and not practicing social distance because of Abba Kyari, Are they above the law? — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ 💧 (@tolutezzy_) April 18, 2020

Funke Akindele was arrested and arraigned for throwing a party in her house. Some politicians decided to organise a prayer session, hereby breaching the Presidential order & @NCDCgov guideline on social distancing, but no action will be taken because ‘proximity to power?’ 😭😭😭 — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) April 18, 2020