Nigerians Demand Justice for Funke Akindele After Abba Kyari’s Burial

Nigerians have taken to social media to demand justice for Funke Akindele, who was punished by the Lagos State Government for throwing a house party during the lock down.

Funke and her husband JJC were arrested, fined and then sentenced to community service–a judgement which many Nigerians praised. But now, folks feel she was unjustly treated, and this is because of the televised burial of the later Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who passed away yesterday following coronavirus complications.

See the tweets:

