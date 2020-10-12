Nigerians Defend Davido After His Meeting With the IG of Police

Davido met with the IG of Police today in Abuja to speak about the demands of the youths who are demanding the total scrapping of the notorious police department, SARS.

At the meeting, Davido explained his appearance at the protest grounds yesterday, saying he only went their to calm his fans.

See the snippets from the meeting:

Davido stating out the demands of the youth and with the IGP and speaker in Abuja Currently, A King I Stan #SARSMUSTEND #SarsMustGo pic.twitter.com/cI5qqrtSqd — Unilag's Finest ✨ (@bluegirlolu) October 12, 2020

Davido denied being a leader of any protest, i thought y'all said the protests doesn't have a leader, is that not what is expected of him to do? — 𝙰𝚈𝙾 𝙾𝙵 𝟹𝟶𝙱𝙶 #EndSARS (@hay_whye) October 12, 2020

#EndSarsNow: Davido given go ahead to set up an independent panel to evaluate Sars officers pic.twitter.com/FtMECWFcOS — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) October 12, 2020

Many people had a problem with that statement, with a few dismissing him as a “coward.” However, many Nigerians have rise to his defense, noting that he had to be diplomatic because of the way he was tackled by the police PRO, Frank Mba, who appeared aggressive during the session.

See some of the reactions to the meeting:

If Davido had not gone to that meeting, the same people calling him Peter now would him a coward. Human beings are insatiable, know this and know peace ✌️ — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@Uncle_clique) October 12, 2020

Everyone is so quick to drag Davido based on a 30 secs clip, imagine the pressure that comes with being the main person in a meeting of that sort of high importance. Cut the guy some slack he is in that meeting for the betterment of the nation. #SARSMUSTEND — Aros (@Dami_aros) October 12, 2020

Kudos to Davido! OBO!! This can only be due to the love he has for Nigerians. He is not and can never be among the oppressed. A celebrity, billionaire, son of a billionaire, American citizen, entrepreneur who has helped so many people. Maximum Respect💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/9JDrbaASZu — Anthony Eri🇨🇦 (@AnthonyC_Eri) October 12, 2020

Davido literally called people to join him, Segalink, Aisha Yesufu and the likes. Nobody showed up! Now y’all are dragging him based on a 30 secs clip. This protest is more than just one person. #SARSMUSTEND — Omoniyi Israel (@Omoissydeyhere) October 12, 2020

