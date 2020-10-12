Nigerians Defend Davido After His Meeting With the IG of Police

Davido met with the IG of Police today in Abuja to speak about the demands of the youths who are demanding the total scrapping of the notorious police department, SARS.

At the meeting, Davido explained his appearance at the protest grounds yesterday, saying he only went their to calm his fans.

See the snippets from the meeting:

Many people had a problem with that statement, with a few dismissing him as a “coward.” However, many Nigerians have rise to his defense, noting that he had to be diplomatic because of the way he was tackled by the police PRO, Frank Mba, who appeared aggressive during the session.

See some of the reactions to the meeting:

