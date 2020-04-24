Nigerians compare Omojuwa to Shekau and MC Oluomo over pro-democracy gig

It’s a popular saying that “Nigerians got no chills”, and this was amply reaffirmed Friday after social media users dragged blogger and public commentator, Japheth Omojuwa for filth.

What was Omojuwa’s crime this time? Well, he was selected to host a platform on activism by civic advocacy group, EiE Nigeria.

On its #CallOfDuty series, EiE Nigeria committed what was apparently an ‘unforgivable gaffe’ by choosing Omojuwa to interact with activist Omoyele Sowore on the topic, ‘Political activism during COVID-19 Pandemic’.

This would ordinarily not cause a furore given the laudable topic they would be discussing on an Instagram live session, but the co-host, Omojuwa, brings a completely different hue to the matter.

A fierce, if not vile critic of former President Goodluck Jonathan, many on social media now dismiss him as a critic-for-hire given his numbing silence over the numerous failings of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He is also much maligned for his penchant to deploy ad hominem and veer off tangent on numerous issues.

Many Nigerians recall in disgust how he once compared Goodluck Jonathan to a dead pig, saying he would rather vote the latter in an election.

All of these, in addition to his shocking defence of the present administration, have combined to make him the butt of all jokes on Twitter and other political circles.

Now, with EiE selecting him to interview Sowore on the role of political activism, Nigerians on social media are quick to point out the incongruity of the panel.

In a deluge of tweets, some Nigerians point out that inviting Omojuwa to anchor a programme on activism is akin to inviting Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau to a parley on religious tolerance.

Others say his invitation on the panel is like having popular Lagos political thug, MC Oluomo, give  a speech denouncing electoral violence in Nigeria.

Check out some of the more interesting tweets on the matter below.

Well, the internet never forgets.

As of the time of filing this report, EiE hasn’t said whether it would drop him from the panel in view of the furore.

