Nigerians compare Omojuwa to Shekau and MC Oluomo over pro-democracy gig

It’s a popular saying that “Nigerians got no chills”, and this was amply reaffirmed Friday after social media users dragged blogger and public commentator, Japheth Omojuwa for filth.

What was Omojuwa’s crime this time? Well, he was selected to host a platform on activism by civic advocacy group, EiE Nigeria.

On its #CallOfDuty series, EiE Nigeria committed what was apparently an ‘unforgivable gaffe’ by choosing Omojuwa to interact with activist Omoyele Sowore on the topic, ‘Political activism during COVID-19 Pandemic’.

This would ordinarily not cause a furore given the laudable topic they would be discussing on an Instagram live session, but the co-host, Omojuwa, brings a completely different hue to the matter.

A fierce, if not vile critic of former President Goodluck Jonathan, many on social media now dismiss him as a critic-for-hire given his numbing silence over the numerous failings of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He is also much maligned for his penchant to deploy ad hominem and veer off tangent on numerous issues.

Many Nigerians recall in disgust how he once compared Goodluck Jonathan to a dead pig, saying he would rather vote the latter in an election.

All of these, in addition to his shocking defence of the present administration, have combined to make him the butt of all jokes on Twitter and other political circles.

Now, with EiE selecting him to interview Sowore on the role of political activism, Nigerians on social media are quick to point out the incongruity of the panel.

In a deluge of tweets, some Nigerians point out that inviting Omojuwa to anchor a programme on activism is akin to inviting Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau to a parley on religious tolerance.

Others say his invitation on the panel is like having popular Lagos political thug, MC Oluomo, give a speech denouncing electoral violence in Nigeria.

Check out some of the more interesting tweets on the matter below.

Inviting Omojuwa to give a talk on politcal activism is not only disrespectful to Nigerians, it is disingenuous in the sense that you're willing to give your platform to a political e-thug thereby signalling that that is the right path to take to get recognition. — Olóyè (@OluniyiGates) April 24, 2020

Dear @EiENigeria, please after Omojuwa is done talking about "Political activism in Nigeria" on your platform, can you do Nigerians a favour by inviting Abubakar Shekau to talk about "Peace and religious tolerance in Nigeria?" Since we are a joke to you. — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) April 24, 2020

We have to learn to do the right things amongst ourselves or we are just as bad as the leaders we lead protest against and call out on their follies. Dear @EiENigeria, I'm calling you out. Do the right thing. Omojuwa has no right to be speaking on politcal activism — Olóyè (@OluniyiGates) April 24, 2020

Where are they on your roster. Omojuwa is nothing but a twitter MC Oluomo. Maybe we should engage MC Oluomo to give speeches on the roles of union workers in organising free and fair elections. A lot of things in Nigeria are now being judged by who can pay the highest to — Olóyè (@OluniyiGates) April 24, 2020

LRT Omojuwa hosting a talk show on political activism? Omojuwa?@EiENigeria is that a quarantine joke or something cos its so damn funny lmaoo🤣 Its like making Lai Mohammed guest speaker in a conference themed "Importance of honesty & Transparence in governance" — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) April 24, 2020

Someone invited Omojuwa to go speak about "Political activism in Nigeria" and he wholeheartedly accepted the invitation? No shame at all. No second thoughts. No introspection. E be things 😭 — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) April 24, 2020

I’ll be damned if I ever use my data to watch Omojuwa.. lol, the same omojuwa of 2014/2015 God forbid. — President Christian (@Chrisblin) April 24, 2020

The same Omojuwa that brought toxicity to Twitter NG, the same young man that broke all known laws of decency to denigrate anyone who does not share his Mutual Assured Destruction approach to partisan politics? Why not invite Shekau to discuss religious tolerance? https://t.co/5nAtUvdrn2 — chijioke, Ph.D., Nuclear Engineering(Affidavit). (@Ekwulu) April 24, 2020

Why shouldn’t Omojuwa be allowed to hold Political activism talk? Because he is 2-faced. His activism is one-sided. He’s not fighting for the masses but for where he will get his next meal. He tackled Jonathan’s regime but silent on this one. Not patriotic That is not activism — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) April 24, 2020

I'm not interested in this, @Omojuwa is toxic and has chronic bias for tribe, religion and politics.

He shldnt be there…

Tnx — obinnado (@DanielOsquared) April 24, 2020

Well, the internet never forgets.

As of the time of filing this report, EiE hasn’t said whether it would drop him from the panel in view of the furore.

