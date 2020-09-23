Nigerians Come to Erica Nlewedim’s Defense Amid New Smear Campaign

Last night Laycon revealed that his genotype (SC) to fellow housemate, Vee, and this stirred new heated conversation on social media about his row with Erica Nlewedim.

Recall that Erica got disqualified after her bitter fight with Laycon; the actress bodyshamed Laycon, broke Big Brother’s house rules, and so was asked to leave the reality TV show.

She apologised for her comments thrice–first to the housemates, then to Big Brother, and later in a post-BBNaija video, in which she offered a passionate apology to Laycon, the housemates, and to the viewers of the show.

Well, it has been three weeks and the actress has since been waxing stronger, her fans now an army around the world. Her trolls aren’t pleased with her progress.

Last night, when Laycon revealed his genotype, they used that as an opportunity to drag Erica and even alleged that she knew about his medical condition.

See some of the tweets:

We watched Erica literally bodyshame Laycon, mock him for his medical condition and wish him dead on live TV; Her brainless minions said she deserved our sympathy-

and not her victim. You people are horrible.

A completely horrible set of people.

I hope Laycon forgives you all. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) September 23, 2020

Finding out Laycon is SC and he has never used it to seek pity votes sends chills down my spine. He's constantly putting in hard work

Told Erica about his medical condition and despite using it against him, he still regard her as a friend I'm so emotional rn. God bless Laycon.🥺 — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@Uncle_clique) September 23, 2020

But her fans and many Nigerians have refused to watch Erica Nlewedim’s name dragged through the mud again, which is why they have risen to defend her.

See the tweets:

Venom added more pepper to the food so Erica and Dorathy won't be able to eat from it. Yall praised her act and called her blunt even when she was casting and binding Erica implying she was using Jazz on Laycon! Erica's fault remains wanting friendship over relationship! — Chineze (Ex Mrs Walcott 😢 Ozil's bae💖 (@Amchizzy) September 23, 2020

Erica was disqualified and your fave won since day 1 yet you people are still angry Olorun ko ni gba ibanuje ati ibinu lati pa wa o — Steven Chuks (@SteveChuks_) September 23, 2020

Hope say she no dey pluck leaves for the diary room, e be like say she don mad. Later This Erica don mad oooo He shamed her mental state, when is he apologizing? — Eki || Elite Defense (@ekiloui) September 23, 2020

An issue that happened three weeks ago. Erica even apologized, why have you gone to revisit it, when she’s even out of the house? In the house she was your competition, outside the house she’s still your competition. You just want to see her broken. God pass you all idiots! — Bervelyn (@Bervelynnnnnn) September 23, 2020

And the idiots that slut-shamed Erica and posted her video on porn hub???? Unu na apu ala!!! https://t.co/ZQITQ9WlMD — SPICY VERA⭐️ (@Miss_Veraaa) September 23, 2020

Erica apologized the following morning, right as she was being disqualified AND after she came out of the house. She acknowledge her wrongs with her chest and apologized for it despite not knowing about his illness cause he only told Vee but you people clearly want to be angry so — ebele. (@ebelee_) September 23, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, we present you the new queen of content, Erica! pic.twitter.com/MdSyP6eDJg — GoldMyne (@GoldmyneTV) September 23, 2020

