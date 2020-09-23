Nigerians Come to Erica Nlewedim’s Defense Amid New Smear Campaign

Last night Laycon revealed that his genotype (SC) to fellow housemate, Vee, and this stirred new heated conversation on social media about his row with Erica Nlewedim.

Recall that Erica got disqualified after her bitter fight with Laycon; the actress bodyshamed Laycon, broke Big Brother’s house rules, and so was asked to leave the reality TV show.

She apologised for her comments thrice–first to the housemates, then to Big Brother, and later in a post-BBNaija video, in which she offered a passionate apology to Laycon, the housemates, and to the viewers of the show.

Well, it has been three weeks and the actress has since been waxing stronger, her fans now an army around the world. Her trolls aren’t pleased with her progress.

Last night, when Laycon revealed his genotype, they used that as an opportunity to drag Erica and even alleged that she knew about his medical condition.

But her fans and many Nigerians have refused to watch Erica Nlewedim’s name dragged through the mud again, which is why they have risen to defend her.

